Prolific burglar jailed for targeting golf clubs

A prolific burglar who’s been linked with at least two robberies at golf clubs has been jailed for two years.

Gary Priestley, 23, who had 12 previous convictions for offences including burglary and theft, was among a gang who targeted Woodhall Hills Golf Club in Yorkshire last summer.

At that time of the robbery he was on bail accused of targeting Lightcliffe Golf Club, also in Yorkshire.

Last June Woodhall Hills GC was burgled and even though the raid had been captured on CCTV it was not possible to make out the identity of those involved.

A month later the club was targeted again.

Leeds Crown Court has heard the burglars drove a car through a security barrier and then forced open a boarded-up window.

The gang stole £4,000 worth of golf clubs on the second occasion before leaving.

Over £500 worth of damage was also caused during the incident.

Priestley was arrested after his blood was found on the window frame.

In between that burglary and the sentence Priestley was given a suspended sentence for thefts at Lightcliffe Golf Club and Silsden Sports Club.

Prosecutor Bashir Ahmed said damage was also caused in the break-in at Silsden. “This displays a sequence of similar offending,” he said.

The court heard he had 12 previous convictions for 15 offences, including burglary, theft and handling.

Priestley admitted the Woodhall Hills Golf Club burglary at Leeds Crown Court.

Victoria Molloy representing him told the court he had come prepared for a jail sentence. She said he had been persuaded by others to join in the offence.

Jailing him, recorder Martin Simpson said: “You were on bail for similar offences. I have no choice but to impose a custodial sentence.”