Liverpool GC runs sessions for visually impaired people

Liverpool Golf Centre is running a scheme that aims to break down the golfing barriers for blind and partially sighted people.

The club is running specialist sessions which are helping show that golf is a sport that can be played by all ages and abilities.

A group of visually impaired people have been introduced to the sport through a taster session run by PGA professional Sean Bailey at the club’s driving range.

The taster sessions have been supported by Wallasey golfer Steve Beevers, who is captain of England and Wales Blind Golf and also a key member of a partnership including England Golf, Liverpool VISPA (Visually Impaired Sport & Physical Activity), British Blind Sport and Liverpool Golf Centre.

Steve assisted Sean on the range taster session and their fun and relaxed approach soon had everyone enjoying the challenge and hitting some great shots, said a spokesman.

Sean is now putting on fortnightly lessons for the group and as well as using the driving range plans to give lessons in short game and putting.

Due to the level of interest the group is working with England Golf to hold sessions at other venues and the project may be extended to Manchester and the Wirral.

Alison Lysons, county development officer for the Cheshire Golf Development Group, which has been working with the group to deliver the golf coaching sessions, said: “It was great to see everyone enjoying themselves at the first session and I’m really pleased that everyone wants to continue with the game and have more lessons with Sean. A big thanks to everyone involved, especially Steve Beevers, who came up with the initial idea.”

Those taking part include Mike Ferguson, who said: “It is great to get the opportunity to play golf and have some expertise coaching. We received a warm welcome at the driving range and had a good afternoon.”

VISPA’s George Ferguson added: “It was fantastic to try golf for the first time. I have been visually impaired since birth and although I have always been quite sporty, I have always wanted to try golf, but never had the confidence.

“I cannot thank Sean enough for showing me how to hit the ball, working with me on some minor technical adjustments, and thus giving me the confidence to continue with further lessons.

“I believe trying things first on the golf range is a huge advantage as I felt no pressure which I probably would have felt on the golf course.”

George is now looking to source a support guide who can assist him while playing golf.

Another participant, Harriet Dunn, said: “I absolutely loved the golf taster session, having tried golf a few years ago with my dad, I was so pleased that I was able to remember what to do. The best bit was being able to hit the ball 70 yards!”

In a previous issue of Golf Club Management, blind golfer Derek Field wrote about his love of the sport and praised his guide, Yvonne, for making it possible for him to play.