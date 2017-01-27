Golf club had to pay for removal of dumped waste

Emma Williams
By Emma Williams January 27, 2017 13:11

A Hampshire golf club has had to pay for the clearance and disposal of rubbish that was dumped by its entrance.

The story is a reminder of the financial threat to golf clubs that fly-tipping can pose.

According to the Farnham Herald, Worldham Golf Club found a trailer load of refuse, probably from a house clearance, had been dumped just inside the entrance to the venue a few weeks ago.

East Hampshire District Council was asked to remove it, but it refused on the basis that it deemed it to be on private property.

A spokesman for the council told the paper that the owner of the waste has a legal responsibility to ensure that it is correctly disposed of and could face prosecution if not – even if the waste was fly-tipped.

He said: “Fly-tipping has been on the increase over recent years but this is an issue that we can all do more to combat.

“People are often unaware that they have a legal responsibility to check the paperwork of anyone who disposes of their waste. If you do not do this and the waste is fly-tipped you can find yourself in court – even if you paid for their services in good faith. You could face a fine of up to £50,000 or 12 months imprisonment in a magistrates’ court or an unlimited fine and up to five years imprisonment if the case is serious enough to go to crown court.

3942662_c1a7cffc

An example of fly-tipped waste

“There are many secluded and remote corners that are particularly vulnerable to fly-tippers. Fly-tips on private land must be cleared by the landowners themselves but we can offer landowners advice on how to secure their land to keep fly-tippers at bay.

“We would ask anyone who sees fly-tipping taking place to contact their local council straight away. Try to pass on vehicle registration numbers, a description of those committing the offence, details of the items being fly-tipped, the time, the date and any photographs or videos you can take. The council can then investigate the incident.”

 

Emma Williams
By Emma Williams January 27, 2017 13:11

Latest News

Social Media