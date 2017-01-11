Golf club buys local hotel for £20m

A 36-hole golf club in Northamptonshire has merged with a local hotel it had previously had disputes with in order to make both businesses stronger.

Whittlebury Park Golf and Country Club and Whittlebury Hall & Spa are now operating as one organisation, said a spokeswoman for owners Jeff and Carol Sargeant.

The duo, who have owned the golf club since 1984, bought the hotel, which is adjacent to the Silverstone motor racing circuit, last month with a £20 million loan. It had been owned and operated by a financial specialist for the previous five years, after it fell into administration.

“The newly created single business now boasts an award-winning four-star hotel with 254 bedrooms, a conference and training centre providing extensive conference and banqueting facilities for over 3,000 delegates, an extensive leisure club and one of the UK’s largest spas,” said Amy Russo.

“Set within parkland that was once part of the royal hunting ground of Whittlewood, the 36-hole championship golf course is firmly established as one of the finest golf courses in the UK.

“The estate provides the perfect backdrop for multi-activities and outdoor events, whilst dedicated venues including The Pavilion and The Orangery – licensed for civil ceremonies – can accommodate parties and weddings for up to 650 people.

“This destination venue is now uniquely positioned to comprehensively cater for both corporate clients and leisure guests.”

In 2009 the owner of Whittlebury Hall was Macepark (Whittlebury), which sued the Sargeants over an alleged holding up of a development. In a counter claim, the golf club’s owners sued Macepark for allegedly installing a faulty sewerage system at the hotel, leading to pollution and environmental damage.

The Northamptonshire Telegraph reported that there had been more than 50 disputes between the two referred to arbitration, as well as additional actions in the High Court and county courts, over the years.

Charles Sargeant, managing director, said: “I am very much looking forward to leading the combined organisation in this exciting period of expansion. We have one of the largest independent, multi award-winning hotels in the country, one of the best golf courses in the UK and a team of over 400 exceptional people.

“By combining world-class facilities with the personal touch that only a family business can provide, we are in the unique position to deliver long-term investment that will result in the very best service to our customers.”

The new united venue has also announced discounts on bookings up until the end of March, plus 1GB free unlimited broadband.