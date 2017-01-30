Council freezes rent of community conscious golf club

A local authority has rewarded a golf club that has been at the heart of its community by freezing its rent for the next five years.

The members of the Perth Common Good Fund committee made the vote after two local clubs closed down.

Members of King James VI Golf Club in Perth and councillors said the frozen rent will allow the club to ‘pave its way forward’.

Glenisla and Whitemoss golf clubs recently closed and uncertainty has surrounded the future of the historic North Inch club nearby.

The 159-year-old King James VI Golf Club is one of the few island courses in the UK.

Councillor Alexander Stewart, who voted for the rent freeze, said he was “very pleased” to support the move to help the historic golf club.

He said: “The club has done a huge amount to get people involved and all credit to them for doing that.

“By agreeing to freeze their rent for the next five years we are giving them an olive branch. Hopefully this will help the golf club develop and pave the way forward for them.”

Councillor Willie Wilson, who also voted on the rent agreement, added: “The freezing of the rent is a good move by the council and I hope by doing this, we will help towards the future of the King James VI GC.

“The club had a terrible time last winter when large areas of the course were damaged by flood water. Club members did a great job in repairing the damage and I was proud to support the move to help them as they move forward.”

Dennis Brown, club captain of King James VI GC, said: “We welcome the fact that the rent is not going up for the next five years.”