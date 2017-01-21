Bromley GC becomes official ‘no slow play’ venue

A London golf club has become the first in the UK to be officially branded as a venue where golfers can play a round quickly.

Slow play is often cited as a reason why golfers do not play more regularly, so Bromley Golf has become the first golf complex in the country to be branded as a ‘Golf Express Centre’.

Golf Express is England Golf’s campaign to promote nine-hole golf and shorter formats to busy people and show ‘it’s all the game in half the time.’

The tee markers, flags and hole cups at the venue now all bear the Golf Express logo, while there’s banners and posters at the driving range and in the clubhouse.

The centre has also been featured in a Golf Express video in which players talk about why they love nine-hole golf.

“Nine holes is just enough to help me relax after work,” said Valerian Busby. Sonja Arthur added: “As someone new to the game it’s a great way to build my confidence.”

It all draws attention to short format golf and the advantage of the nine-hole game, which can be played in under two hours and fitted in to a busy lifestyle. Golfers already play over 28,000 nine-hole rounds at Bromley each year.

Abbie Lench, England Golf head of Club Support, remarked: “We’re delighted to showcase Golf Express at Bromley Golf Centre and to create interest in the nine-hole game within the local community. The time it takes to play can be seen as a barrier but our message is that golf can be easily fitted in to your available leisure time.”

Rob Lucas, Bromley’s golf operations manager, said: “We felt we were the perfect match for the Golf Express brand, not only for shorter format golf on the course, but also by offering 25 ball or 50 ball baskets on the driving range for a quick fix of golf at the customer’s convenience.

“Because we have removed any dress code restrictions, these players feel comfortable wearing their normal sports clothing and the relaxed environment really helps us reach new golfers who would otherwise not have a club in their hands.”

The centre is one of 16 pay and play courses operated by Mytime Active and members are able to play at all of them. Nine-hole green fees are £13 midweek and £16 at weekends, with discounts in the afternoon and for golfers who register for a pay and play card.