Ayrshire council demands golf club members contribute to building repairs

A bizarre row is taking place between a top private members’ golf club and a local council that owns the golf courses its members play on.

Founded in 1973, Troon Welbeck Golf Club plays on the Troon Links courses of Lochgreen, Darley and Fullarton, which are owned and operated by South Ayrshire Council under the brand name South Ayrshire Golf. The club leases part of the clubhouse complex on the site, which have just been renovated as part of a seven-figure project.

The council has, according to the Daily Record, demanded that ‘the club pay a whopping share of future repairs to the entire clubhouse.’ This would amount to 27 per cent of all future repairs to the building, even though only part of it is members-only.

The club’s members have therefore threatened to quit their privately allocated areas, including lounge bar, catering and lockers, and instead use the general clubhouse area open to everyone, at zero cost.

Welbeck is refusing to sign a new £10,000-a-year lease which it claims will be “onerous for future generations”.

Members pay £150-a-year on top of the council’s £417 season ticket fees.

Welbeck’s committee has been trying to sort it out behind the scenes, stated the paper.

Administrator Hugh McKenzie said: “We are still negotiating over it.

“It would be a terrible thing to leave a legacy like this for future members.

“In addition to any rental for the clubhouse, we pay over £5,000 a year for the course booking fee and all our members must be full council season ticket holders.

“They make a lot of money from us as it is without trying to load us up even more.

“We realise it is basically a brand new building, but we are not happy with the repairs term.

“The new clubhouse will be absolutely fantastic and we are keen to reach a solution.

”The whole thing has been a long enough battle without this.”

Club captain Henk Tor said: “We are in discussion with South Ayrshire Council.

“We are hoping to formulate a lease in line with what we had previously.”

Council property head Donald Gillies said: “We are currently in discussion with Troon Wellbeck Golf Club about a new lease when refurbishment works are complete at the clubhouse which remains an important part of our sporting portfolio.

“Since these discussions are ongoing it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this time.”