Golf club markets itself on local train line

A Scottish golf club that is situated close to a train station has taken the innovative and unusual step of marketing itself on the local trains.

Ann Scott, the secretary of Douglas Park Golf Club, said the club wanted to target golfers from the west end of Glasgow and some members take the train to the club.

Douglas Park is situated on the Milngavie line, which links a northern leafy suburb of Glasgow with the city centre.

“Where better to advertise than on the train where there is a captive audience, many of whom will be regular travellers, but who may not be aware that the golf club and course exist,” she said.

“A member suggested advertising on the train which reminded me that a couple of members who have recently joined said they were using the train station to come to the golf club.

“We approached the advertising company that works with Scotrail and they came to see us and put a campaign together.

“The main aim of the campaign is to make people aware of the club in Bearsden, but there is also a desire to bring in new members from the west end of Glasgow, where a growing number of residents do not own a car.

“We have a group of four or five intermediate members, brothers and cousins, who joined us in March because we were next to a station.

“They come from the west end of the city, play their golf, have a pint then go home again and don’t have to take the car.

“Like most clubs, we have suffered with a drop in bar takings over the last couple of years and we may as well take advantage of something which is on our doorstep.”