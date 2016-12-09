First indoor golf simulation centre in Wales opens

The first centre for people to play golf indoors on simulators in Wales has opened – highlighting the growing demand for this activity.

Several golf clubs now offer simulators in their clubhouses, where golfers can quickly play some of the best courses in the world without being disturbed by the weather.

Simulators are particularly popular with corporate golfers and golfers wanting to improve their games, and many venues have said they have proved to be lucrative.

The new centre in Wales is called Tee it Up, and it is located in Cardiff Bay.

Gocompare.com founder Lee Griffin and PGA professional Rob Johnson, who both wanted to bring a state of the art golf simulation centre to their home city, launched it.

Johnson, former teaching professional at Cardiff Golf Club, said golfers of all levels can enjoy a round at the new facility.

“Whether you’re a beginner or a professional golfer, anyone can come and play a round of golf, at any time of day. On a traditional course, it can take up to four hours to finish 18 holes but at Tee it Up, our customers can finish a round in under an hour,” he said.

Lee Griffin added: “I love golf but work commitments combined with our great British weather mean that I can go months without getting a game in. I am very proud to open the doors and invite people to come and have a go on our state of the art 4k simulators.”

The centre has three 4k olf simulators which allow golfers to play on a variety of courses including the Abu Dhabi, Hazeltine and Celtic Manor.

Golfers can choose from four modes while playing the simulators and compete against other players around the world. Players can also analyse shots, compare club performance and work out where improvements need to be made. Golfers don’t need to bring their own clubs, as all equipment is provided. Rob will also be offering one-to-one coaching at the centre for anyone looking to improve their game.

Prices to use the simulators begin at £20 for visitors and £16 for members per person, per hour and membership packages start at £150 for individual membership.