Club hosts Christmas jumper golf day

A Suffolk golf club has used golfers’ reputation for wearing bad knitwear to raise money for Save the Children.

Thorpeness Hotel and Golf Club has held a ‘Christmas Jumper Golf Day’ in which players teed off with Santa, reindeers, elves and snowmen on their sweaters instead of Argyll diamonds.

The club hosted a special 18-hole team tournament open to members, visitors and guests staying in its hotel.

All players wearing a seasonal sweater or festive fairisle were asked to make a donation of £2 to the charity which supports life enhancing projects for children across the globe.

Brad McLean, general manager of Thorpeness Golf Club and Hotel, said: “This is a special time of the year and for once it’s acceptable to play golf in an outrageous sweater rather than a fashion faux pas.

“We’re pleased to be raising funds for Save the Children’s ‘National Christmas Jumper Day’.”

The Thorpeness Christmas Jumper Golf Day was a stableford competition where the best two scores counted on each hole and all scores count on par three holes.

There were prizes for the ‘best dressed golfer’, the longest drive and nearest the pin on nominated holes.

The golf day was followed by a two course Christmas lunch, coffee and prize giving and cost £20 to enter for Thorpeness members and £40 for guests. Entry included the donation to Save the Children.

Golfers can make additional donations to Save the Children by texting TEAMTNESS to 70050.