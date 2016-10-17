Surge in US golfers visiting top Scottish clubs due to weak pound

The fall in the strength of the pound as a result of Brexit appears to be having a positive effect on the UK’s most prestigious golf clubs, especially in Scotland.

Unlike other British businesses, a significant proportion of many leading golf clubs’ income comes from tourists visiting the UK to play their courses.

According to holiday website Golfbreaks.com, sales to US-based customers between July and September increased 238 per cent on the previous three months.

The company said US golf tourists poured the most cash into bookings for the Carnoustie, St Andrews Links and Kingsbarns resorts in Scotland.

Golfbreaks.com chief executive Andrew Stanley said: “The acceleration of US golfers booking ahead for next year and locking in the cheaper prices has been phenomenal, which is also a good sign for those parts of the UK that rely on golf tourism.

Despite the weaker pound our UK business has also continued to grow throughout 2016 and has surpassed 2015’s booking numbers.”

Neil Hampton, general manager of Royal Dornoch Golf Club, said that more visitors from the United States than ever before were taking advantage of the pound’s current weak position to tackle Scotland’s golf courses.

He said: “Since Britain voted in June to leave the EU, the currency dip and the uncertainty of what lies ahead has led to a rise in incoming tourism. Scotland has so far reaped the rewards, with the Highlands, where the scenery and the golf courses are renowned, among the locations to benefit.”

The depreciation of sterling means the cost of travel, accommodation, food and drink and green fees can be lower than usual for visitors.

Hampton added: “The low pound also means overseas travel is more expensive, leading to a rise in UK staycation business.

“It’s all good news for the industry and for organisations like Highland Golf Links.

“The prognosis for golf tourism following Brexit may be uncertain, but at the moment we are enjoying an unexpected and welcome side effect.”