Golf club members are getting older

England Golf’s biennial research into the state of the nation’s golf club industry has found a large rise in the age of members of golf clubs in just two years.

The average number of members of an English golf club fell slightly from 466 to 460 between 2014 and 2016, but, at the same time, the average number of members over the age of 65 an English golf club has shot up from 148 to 171 – a 13 per cent increase.

Another trend discovered is that the number of monthly golfers has risen sharply – the percentage of adult male golfers has gone up from 65 to 75 per cent; adult females from 66 to 74 per cent.

The results of the 2016 Golf Club Membership Questionnaire also show that 30 per cent of clubs increased their membership this year.

A spokeswoman explained the policies that are working for clubs, based on the research.

“A warm welcome – a dedicated reception area, welcome packs and new members’ events are all winners,” she said.

“Catering for different needs – a range of flexible membership packages to suit different lifestyles can attract more members. A major trend over the past two years has been for clubs to offer junior, adult academy and trial memberships.

“Regular communication with members and visitors – this will help to retain as well as recruit members, but it’s important to use the right contact methods. One-third of clubs are missing the opportunity to connect with visitors who could be potential members.

“Making more use of the club to increase income – opportunities include weddings and conferences, but these must be balanced with the members’ needs. A coffee shop is a big plus for attracting members, as is a crèche or children’s play area.

“Becoming part of the local community – using a social media strategy will help to connect with local schools, clubs and other organisations. Highlighting beginner coaching, academy membership and added value deals can help to increase membership.”





England Golf chief executive Nick Pink said: “The report gives us a snapshot of the golfing landscape and highlights ideas and solutions which clubs are using to grow their membership and which work. I hope that by sharing this information we will encourage and inspire other clubs to become even more successful.”