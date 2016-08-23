Golf clubs are using mystery shoppers to boost standards

Golf Development Wales has been sending ‘mystery shoppers’ to golf clubs all over the country in a bid to raise standards at the venues.

Feedback from golfers in recent years has suggested that poor customer service and an unwelcoming attitude at some golf clubs has been an issue that has deterred some from being members at various venues.

Since May Golf Development Wales has been working with a group of volunteers to identify areas of good practice which should be encountered during a visit to a golf club.

“The mystery shopper scheme is only at clubs that have asked to take part,” said a Golf Development Wales spokesman.

“It followed on from discussions about what could help Welsh golf clubs become more attractive to visitors for the benefit of those clubs.”

The volunteers do not just focus on the condition of the course and facilities, but look to capture the customer experience as well as the club’s ability to capture data, encourage loyalty re-visits, identify potential new members and communication after the visit.

The mystery shoppers are made up of golf club members, society golfers and nomadic golfers from across Wales. Each participating club reimburses the green fees paid plus food and drink of £10 maximum per mystery shopper.

Dilwyn Griffiths, North Wales development officer who undertook mystery shopper training, said: “This scheme is a great opportunity for us officers to provide constructive feedback to our golf clubs on the experience encountered during a visit to the clubs.

“Over the past few years both Golf Development Wales strategies and roadshows provided by the Golf Union Wales have encouraged clubs to adopt a robust business approach, with emphasis on customer care, communication, data collection, driving repeat business, recruitment and retention.

“The mystery shoppers will hone in on these areas, providing feedback as to whether the club capitalised upon their visit and provided a positive and enjoyable value-for-money experience.”