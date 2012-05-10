Golf clubs need to be aware of the Bribery Act 2010

This note summarises the significant changes in bribery and anti-corruption law in England and Wales brought about by the Bribery Act 2010 and the need for golf clubs, committees and their staff to ensure awareness of the offences and to protect against incurring liability.

The Bribery Act 2010 came into force on July 1, 2011 and extended the crime of bribery to cover all private sector transactions (previously bribery offences were confined to transactions involving public officials and agents). The act also introduced a new strict liability offence of failing to prevent bribery. Organisations will only have a defence to this offence if they can show they had ‘adequate procedures’ in place to prevent bribery.

The Bribery Act 2010 contains four offences:

• A general offence covering offering, promising or giving a bribe.

• A general offence covering requesting, agreeing to receive or accepting a bribe.

• A distinct offence of bribing a foreign public official to obtain or retain business.

• A new strict liability offence for commercial organisations where they fail to prevent bribery by an ‘associate’ or those acting on their behalf.

An obvious example of a bribe in this context would be where a club employee offered an inducement, such as a free golf membership, to a service provider for the purpose of retaining future business. The offences contained in the Bribery Act 2010 carry criminal penalties for individuals and organisations. For individuals, a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and / or an unlimited fine can be imposed; for companies (including companies limited by guarantee), an unlimited fine can be imposed. ‘Senior officers’ (which is broadly defined, and includes but is not limited to directors) can also be convicted of an offence where they are deemed to have given their consent or to have connived in giving or receiving a bribe or bribing a foreign public official. Importantly, it is possible that omitting to act might be regarded as consent or connivance and lead to prosecutions, fines and / or imprisonment.

A director convicted of a bribery offence is also likely to be disqualified from holding a director position (in any company) for up to 15 years.

It would seem that the offence of failing to prevent bribery only applies to organisations which are incorporated (as companies) or run as partnerships. A golf club incorporated as a limited company or which has transferred its business into a limited company would therefore be covered in the definition of ‘a commercial organisation’. Such a golf club would commit an offence simply if a person or organisation ‘associated’ with it bribes another person for that golf club’s benefit. This is a strict liability offence, which means that there is no need to prove negligence or the involvement and guilt of the ‘directing mind and will’ of the organisation. This makes the offence easier to prove and will probably lead to more prosecutions and convictions.

A person or organisation is ‘associated’ with such a golf club if it performs services for or on behalf of the golf club, regardless of the capacity in which they do so. This can be construed broadly and could cover agents, members, employees, consultants, intermediaries and suppliers, all of whom could render the golf club guilty of this offence.

The golf club has a defence if it can prove it had ‘adequate procedures’ in place to prevent bribery. ‘Adequate procedures’ are not defined in the Bribery Act 2010 but the Ministry of Justice has published guidance on what adequate procedures might involve, which can be found if you search online for ‘Bribery Act 2010 Guidance’ and ‘Bribery Act 2010 Quick Start Guide’.

It is also worth bearing in mind that just because a members’ club does not meet the requirements of a ‘commercial organisation’ it does not mean that such a club and its officers could not be guilty of being an accessory to the commission of a crime under usual common law complicity rules.

Particular risks for golf clubs include where hospitality, gifts or facilitation payments are given. There is a risk that such hospitality, such as member or supplier entertainment and the giving or receiving of gifts, might be seen as bribery, particularly in dealings with persons or entities which supply services to the golf club. Whilst the purpose of the act is not to stop businesses engaging in reasonable hospitality to meet, network and improve relationships, the giving and receiving of lavish hospitality or gifts must be avoided. In particular golf clubs should ensure that they are not laid open to allegations of complicity if the level of hospitality appears excessive. Similarly, payments to or the offering of facilities to service providers or public officials simply to secure or expedite the performance of their normal duties (for example, granting a premises or club licence, supplying legal or accounting services) would amount to a breach.

Golf clubs are advised to review their anti-corruption procedures, conduct regular risk assessments and ensure adequate procedures are in place, monitored and reviewed to prevent bribery and corruption and to mitigate the risk of committing an offence under the Bribery Act 2010 or being caught as an accessory to a criminal offence in the case of a golf club which is unincorporated.

Anneka Traynor is a corporate law advisor for the National Golf Clubs’ Advisory Association (NGCAA)